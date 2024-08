More changes in EMU train services between Tambaram and Chennai Beach from Aug 3 to 14; check details here

CHENNAI: Adding to already-announced changes in the pattern of suburban train services between Tambaram and Chennai Beach, new updates have been announced by the Southern Railway (SR) from August 3 to 14, due to remodelling works at Tambaram Yard.

Suburban trains between Tambaram and Chennai Beach leaving Tambaram at 07.17 am, 08.19 am, 09:00 am, 09:22 am, 09.40 am, 09.50 am, 06.26 pm, and 07.15 pm are additionally cancelled, the SR statement said.

The revised timings of passenger special trains from Chennai Beach to Pallavaram are as follows: 09:30 am, 09:45 am, 10:00 am, 10:15 am, 10:30 am, 10:45 am,11:00 am, 11:15 am, 11:30 am and 11:45 am. 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm, 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm,10:40 pm, 11:05 pm, 11:30 pm and 11:59 pm.

The revised timings of passenger specials from Pallavaram to Chennai Beach are as follows: 10:17 am, 10:32 am, 10:47 am, 11:02 am, 11:17 am, 11:32 am and 11:47 am, 12:02 pm, 12:17 pm, 12:32 pm, 12:47 pm, 1:02 pm, 1:17 pm and 1:42 pm, 11:30 pm and 11:55 pm.

The statement added that Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach fast EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 7.45 am, 8.05 am, 8.50 am, and Arakkonam to Chennai Beach fast EMU leaving Arakkonam at 5.15 pm will be operated as normal EMU train services from Tambaram to Chennai Beach from August 3 to 14.

Additionally, Tambaram – Chennai Beach Ladies special EMU, leaving Tambaram at 08:26 am and 08.39 am would be operated as general services from Tambaram to Chennai Beach.