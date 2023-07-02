Month-long climate action events commence in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a move to create awareness on climate change and its impact, Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) has organised Climate Action Month - a month-long event in various parts of the city.

The campaign commenced on Saturday.

"Climate Action Month, edition two (CAM 2), began with exceptional speakers emphasizing the reality of the climate crisis and the need for collective action. The events will be marked by events across the city over the month of July, from the performance arts to technical engagements," a release from CAG said.

The first edition of CAM was conducted in February 2020 with more than 70 events and reached over 10,000 people.

J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, while inaugurating the event, talked about the urgency of the climate crisis and its various impacts such as extreme climate disasters, rise in sea levels, and more local impacts such as change in rainfall patterns, periodic cyclones, floods and others. He also emphasized the imminent threat of climate change and he urged the students to make effective use of Climate Action Month, learn about climate change, and educate those around them.

G Sundarrajan, Coordinator, Poovulagin Nanbargal pointed out that every child born after 1986 has experienced extreme weather events on an annual basis, and that this is something that will only worsen with time.

"The climate crisis remains the biggest challenge that this generation faces. Mitigating and adapting to any of these challenges needs decisive joint action by governments, corporates, and individual citizens," the release added.