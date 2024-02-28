Month after attack on College students, Duo from rival college arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested three more youths including two students of a city college who were absconding for over a month after inflicting serious injuries on a student of a rival college by attacking him with knives over 'Route Thala' issue.

The arrested students were identified as S Prakash (20), V Naveen Kumar (20) - final year history students and S Rudhramoorthy (22), a class 12 dropout. Police had already arrested three suspects, including a minor in connection with the case.

The arrested trio were part of a group that attacked students of a rival college with knives near Beach railway station over a rivalry on Janaury 12.

In the attack, S Samuel (20) of Korukkupet was seriously injured and was treated at a hospital. North Beach Police registered a case and launched a search for the attackers.

According to Samuel's complaint, he had boarded 6D bus from RSRM bus stop and alighted at beach railway station when the opposite group which got off the 57F bus rounded up Samuel and his friends and attacked them.

North Beach Police perused the CCTV footage of the incident and zeroed in on the suspects.

On Tuesday, the trio, residents of various places in Thiruvallur district were arrested. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.