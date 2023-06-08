Montessori classrooms inaugurated at 11 schools in Chennai

CHENNAI: Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu inaugurated 18 Montessori classrooms established in Chennai schools in the Kolathur and Anna Nagar.

The Greater Chennai Corporation along with Dawn Montessori Education Foundation has established 8 montessori classrooms established in 5 Chennai schools under Kolathur constituency and 10 Montessori classrooms in 6 schools under Anna Nagar constituency.



The minister commissioned the equipment for the classrooms and inspected the Montessori teaching process and awarded Montessori training certificates to 37 Kindergarten teachers trained in Montessori methods.He said that various activities are being carried out for the development of schools and necessary activities for the educational development of students are being adopted.



These classrooms will support the education of students in the age of 2 to 6 years old. He said that the teachers should use the teaching methods they have learned to provide excellent education to the children. The Montessori educational system has been specially developed for children, as it helps the overall development of the children.



A total of 18 Montessori classrooms have been inaugurated in 11 Chennai schools in Kolathur and Anna Nagar assembly constituencies, with 1 Montessori classroom each in the Chennai Primary Schools and Chennai Middle School in the city.

