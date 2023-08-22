Begin typing your search...

Monfort Academy in Santhome celebrates 58th annual sports day

Among the dignitaries were Rev Arockia Sahayaraj, director-correspondent of the school, and HM-correspondent of Santhome Higher Secondary School along with many Montfortian brothers

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Aug 2023 8:11 PM GMT
Monfort Academy in Santhome celebrates 58th annual sports day
X

Monfort Academy Higher Secondary School

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Monfort Academy Higher Secondary School, Santhome, celebrated its 58th annual Sports Meet recently. Dr M Hamsraj, founder of Physiocare (since 1989), a leading physiotherapist in the city, was the Chief Guest. V Srividya, South Asian Games gold medallist and IT Inspector was the Guest of Honour.

Among the dignitaries were Rev Arockia Sahayaraj, director-correspondent of the school, and HM-correspondent of Santhome Higher Secondary School along with many Montfortian brothers.

The KG and primary sections staged a lollipop drill and Chinese fan drill of over 400 students. Certificates and medals were given to the winners.

ChennaiMonfort Academy Higher Secondary SchoolSanthomeRev Arockia SahayarajHM-correspondent
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X