Monfort Academy in Santhome celebrates 58th annual sports day

CHENNAI: Monfort Academy Higher Secondary School, Santhome, celebrated its 58th annual Sports Meet recently. Dr M Hamsraj, founder of Physiocare (since 1989), a leading physiotherapist in the city, was the Chief Guest. V Srividya, South Asian Games gold medallist and IT Inspector was the Guest of Honour.

Among the dignitaries were Rev Arockia Sahayaraj, director-correspondent of the school, and HM-correspondent of Santhome Higher Secondary School along with many Montfortian brothers.

The KG and primary sections staged a lollipop drill and Chinese fan drill of over 400 students. Certificates and medals were given to the winners.