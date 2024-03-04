Modi reaches YMCA grounds to attend BJP meeting

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the YMCA grounds to deliver an address in the BJP party meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections.



The BJP meeting is titled as "Meendum Modi Sarkar" meaning "Modi government once again".

Modi was earlier at Kalpakkam to witness the core loading of India's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity, which has been developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

Modi's Chennai visit is a part of his five-state tour to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar to inaugurate several development projects between March 4 to 6.

BJP released its first set of candidates on Saturday. The 195-member list comprised Modi and Amit Shah. While Modi will fight again from Varanasi, Shah will defend Gandhinagar.