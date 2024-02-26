Modi lays foundation stones for Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Chennai division

CHENNAI: In a major fillip to the Chennai railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, laid the foundation stone to modernise major suburban railway stations in the Chennai division at a cost of more than Rs 100 crores.

The video conferencing event witnessed the stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of St Thomas Mount Railway Station at a cost of Rs 14.15 crore benefitting more than 30,000 rail passengers per day.

Similarly, the Ambattur and Mambalam railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme will be spruced up at a cost of Rs 21.57 crore and 14.70 crores, respectively. The arterial Guindy railway station will get Rs 13.50 crore, read a Southern Railway press release.

Chennai Central Junction which comprises Chennai Beach and Chennai Park will undergo a massive transition at a cost of Rs 25 crores according to Southern Railway sources.

The Sullurpetta connecting Chennai with neighbouring Andhra will be developed at a cost of Rs 12.77 crores.

As many as 34 railway stations have been chosen for redevelopment and construction of 121 roads over bridges will be taken up in Tamil Nadu under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, southern railway sources said.

To ease congestion roads under bridges will be established at 28 locations.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), stations will be redeveloped as city centers with the provision of amenities like a roof plaza, shopping zone, food court, and kids' play area. There will be the provision of segregated entry and exit gates, multi-level parking, a lift, an escalator, an executive lounge, a waiting area, a travelator, and disabled-friendly facilities. With the integration of multi-modal connectivity the redeveloped stations will become the centre of socio-economic activities of the region, railway sources said.

The road over bridges upon construction will ensure seamless movement of rail and road traffic, safe and convenient passage for local residents across railway tracks, decongestion of traffic, and reduction in travel time, sources added.