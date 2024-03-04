Modi lands in Chennai, to witness core loading of PFBR in Kalpakkam

CHENNAI: Starting his one-day tour in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in the capital city welcomed by minister Gandhi, mayor Priya and TN BJP chief Annamalai along with party cadres.



Modi will now visit Kalpakkam by a chopper to witness the initiation of core loading of India's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity, which has been developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

Post Kalpakkam visit, PM will reach Nandanam's YMCA grounds for BJP meeting at 5:10 PM.