Modi Chennai visit: Possible traffic snarls on certain roads

CHENNAI: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will be visiting Chennai to participate in the Public Meeting “Thamarai Maanadu” to be held on Monday at YMCA Nandanam at 1700 hrs. Political party leaders and party people are expected to attend the meeting.

Road users are cautioned that traffic slow down is likely to occur during the PM's visit to Chennai on the roads surrounding the function venues, from Anna Salai YMCA, Nandanam to Anna flyover between 12 pm to 8 pm.

Mild congestion is likely to occur on the surrounding roads especially from Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET junction and 100 feet road, motorists are therefore advised to plan their journey to avoid these roads and take an alternative route to reach their destination.

The Commercial vehicles will be restricted in the below mentioned roads from 12 pm to 8 pm intermittently.

Madyakailash to Halda Junction Indira Gandhi Road Pallavaram to Kathipara Jn Mount Poonnamallee road Ramapuram to Kathipara Jn. Ashok Pillar to Kathipara Jn Vijayanagar Jn to Concord Jn (Guindy) Anna Statue to Mount Road Teynampet, Nandanamn Gandhi Mandapam Road.

Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journey accordingly to reach their destination.