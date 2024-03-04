Modi arrives at Kalpakkam by chopper

Begin typing your search...

After inaugurating the facility, the PM will visit YMCA grounds in Nandanam at 5:15 PM to attend the BJP meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

PM Narendra Modi. File photo

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Chengalpattu district's Kalpakkam on Monday to witness the initiation of core loading of India's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity, which has been developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

This is India's first 500-MW prototype fast breeder reactor.

PM Modi is on a five-state tour to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar to inaugurate several development projects between March 4 to 6. The projects in total are worth over Rs 1,10,600 crores.

