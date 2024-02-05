Modern bus terminus at Rs 50 crore to come up in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: A modernised bus terminus would come up at a cost of Rs 50 crore at Mahabalipuram, a popular tourism spot in South India. The facility, spread over six acres, would be designed and constructed to place 50 buses at a time.

It would resemble a bus terminus in developed countries to attract international and domestic tourists. Sub-Collector of Chengalpattu VS Narayana Sarma, along with officials, inspected the site on Sunday.

The project was aimed to decongest the city that has been witnessing a massive development over a period of time, besides catering to the needs of the future demand. Commercial complexes would be an integral part of the terminus.

The sub-collector also had a discussion with the officials to design the drainage system in a way to tackle water stagnation during the rainy season.