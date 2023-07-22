Moderate rain likely to continue in Chennai, suburbs for next few hours

CHENNAI: Chennaities witnessed sudden downpour in several areas on Saturday, it is likely to continue for the next few hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that due to change in wind pattern flow northern districts and Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu to receive moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity.

Areas including Tondiarpet, Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Anna Salai, Egmore, Broadway, Pattinampakkam and Triplicane witnessed moderate rain for the past few hours under the influence of westerlies. Some areas in the city and suburbs are likely to get light to moderate rain in the evening. It would result in decrease in the maximum temperature for the the next two days.

The centre predicted heavy rain for western ghats districts including Nilgiris and Coimbatore, and a few isolated places in northwen parts of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm and lightning activities.

According to RMC rainfall data in the last 24 hours. Valparai received 22 mm rainfall, followed by Thiruvallur 4 mm, Chennai Ennore port 2 mm of rainfall.