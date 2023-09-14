Moderate rain likely in Chennai, other dists for next two days

CHENNAI: Several areas in the city and suburbs witnessed mild showers along with thunderstorm activity on Wednesday night, and it is likely to continue for the next two days due to change in wind flow pattern, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday. The capital city continues to record excess rainfall in Tamil Nadu during the southwest monsoon.

"As light to moderate northwesterlies/ westerlies/southwesterlies prevail over the subdivision in the lower tropospheric levels. The coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next few days. Also, some places in Chennai and outskirts might get moderate rain in the nighttime due to change in wind pattern towards Tamil Nadu under the influence of a system formed over northwest Bay of Bengal, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre.

The official stated that the daytime would be bright, and the maximum temperature is expected to record around 35 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations for the next two days.

In addition, the weather department warned the Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till September 17. As squally weather wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Bay of Bengal.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Erode, Coimbatore and Namakkal districts with 4 cm rainfall each. Followed by Sholinganallur in Chennai district, and Kancheepuram 3 cm each.