Mobile shop GM held for stealing Rs 1.5 L cash, gold

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 30-year-old general manager of a mobile showroom who looted 25 sovereign gold and Rs 1.5 lakh cash from the house of a scrap shop-owner in Sriperumbudur on Friday.

The accused, Premkumar, had kept the jewels inside the electric stove in his house but the police traced him with the help of mobile phone signals, and recovered the jewels.

Rajamani of Chellaperumal Nagar in Sriperumbudur owns a scrap shop in the locality. A few days ago, after returning home from his native with the family, Rajamani found the main door of the house was broken, and 25 sovereign gold and Rs 1.5 lakh cash missing.

He filed a complaint with the Sirperumbudur station and the cops began searching for the intruder with the help of CCTV and mobile phone signals. They identified Premkumar as the intruder, and found that he was a resident of Porur and staying in an apartment. On Friday, the police team went to his apartment and inquired with Premkumar, the general manager in a mobile showroom in Chennai.

When the police questioned him about the theft, he was offended to have been considered a suspect due to his professional stature. But the police searched the house and found an electric stove. They dismantled it and found that he had kept the stolen ornaments inside it. When questioned, he said that he owned them and that he had kept it there for safe-keeping. However, during verification, it was confirmed that all jewels were looted from Rajamani’s house.

Later, Premkumar confessed to the crime and said he spent the money he stole. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.