Mob disrobes, assaults transperson techie

CHENNAI: In a shocking case of mob violence, a transperson who works as a software engineer was attacked by a group of people in Pammal on Sunday night after alleging her to be a child kidnapper.

Dhana (25), a transperson who works in a software firm in OMR, stays in a rented house in Pammal near Pallavaram. While she was returning home after dinner on Sunday night, Dhana was stopped by a few men who asked her who she was and what he did for a living.

Disbelieving her reply that she worked in a software firm, they said Dhana was the child kidnapper who had allegedly been roaming in the locality.

They attacked Dhana, disrobed and tied her to a lamp-post, and started to beat her up again despite her pleading innocence. It stopped only after some members of the public intervened and stopped the mob from assaulting her.

Later, officials from Shankar Nagar police station came to the spot and rescued Dhana, who was admitted to a private hospital. Based on her complaint on Tuesday, the police registered a case and arrested Nanda Kumar (24) and Murugan (38) of Pammal, both contract labourers in the airport. The police are also searching for five others who attacked her.