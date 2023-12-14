MNM hold medical camps across city

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) announced medical camps across the city in Cyclone Michuang-affected areas.

MNM is holding medical camps from December 11 in tie-up with Kauvery Hospital at Pulianthope and Athipet Pudunagar near Minjur. On December 14, the camp would be held at Mylapore and the next day at Mettukuppam Junction, Vanagaram. The camps will be held at Bethel Nagar, Ejambakkam (December 16) and Ambedkar Nagar, Velachery on December 17.

“Doctors and nurses are participating at 25 different locations across the city, preventive medicines, tablets and appropriate consultation are being provided to children, women and the elderly. The public should participate and benefit from these medical camps,” he added.