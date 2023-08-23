MMC doc found dead in Alwarpet apartment

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old doctor, an assistant professor at Madras Medical College was found dead in his apartment in Alwarpet on Tuesday. Police sources said that the doctor killed himself and has left a suicide note stating that the suicide is his own decision.

The deceased was identified as Dr U Karthi, an assistant professor in Surgical Gastroenterology department in Madras Medical College. Police investigations revealed that he was infected with COVID-19 thrice during the pandemic and his heart was affected 75 per cent because of the repeated infection.

He has been living at the flat on TTK road belonging to a relative since 2010. Police said that Karthi’s parents live in Puducherry and he is unmarried.

Since Karthi was not returning the phone calls, a relative alerted his colleague who went to check in his apartment and found Karthi’s body in a semi-decomposed state. On information, Teynampet police reached the scene and secured the doctor’s body and moved it to Government hospital for autopsy. Police said that the doctor took his own life and investigations are underway with the family members to ascertain the reasons. Police suspect the doctor to have taken his life at least three days ago.