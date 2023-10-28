MKB Nagar pumping station won't function on Oct 30; areas might experience sewage overflow

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will carry out interconnection pipeline work at MKB Nagar sewage pumping station on Monday and won't be functional. Residents of Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) are requested to connect with the zonal officers in case of sewage stagnation in the area.

A release from the authorities noted that the interconnection work of pipeline will be carried out in the MKB Nagar sewage pumping station and it will not be operated on October 30 from 11 am to 11 pm. The residents of Tondiarpet zone would witness overflowing and stagnation of sewage on the road.

They shall contact the concerned area engineers to ensure the drainage water has been pumped out through sewage sucking machines available in the respective zone.

People can contact area engineers – Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) 8144930904, assistant area engineer 8144930254. Also, people can reach out to the complaint cell 044 - 45674567 in the head office located in Chintadripet.

"Overflow of sewage from manhole has been a perinniel issue in the area due to blockage in the sewage pipeline. The pumping station remains non functional for most of the time. Even for mild showers the sewage from residential buildings overflows and floods the entire street that causes inconvenience and mosquito menace in the area. We are tired of raising complaints to the metro water board but to no respite," said V Karthikeyan, a resident of Tondiarpet.