Mixtura Vizha returns with global performances

CHENNAI: Launched two years ago, Mixtura Vizha is a public arts festival produced by Shreya Nagarajan Singh Arts Development Consultancy. This eagerly awaited event celebrates the rich diversity of Tamil Nadu’s artistic heritage. Named after the Latin word for mixture, ‘Mixtura’ perfectly embodies the festival’s essence, offering a diverse blend of genres and artistic forms at each venue. This year’s Vizha is scheduled for June 28 from 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

“This year, Mixtura Vizha is partnering with K M Music Conservatory, American Center Chennai, Alliance Française Madras, Chennai Metro Rail, Greater Chennai Corporation, and The Learning Community Quest. The festival will showcase nine performances across three venues, fostering a city-wide celebration of the arts,” Shreya Nagarajan Singh tells DT Next.

In a playful twist, the organisers have decided not to disclose which performers will appear at each venue. “This adds an extra layer of excitement, inviting attendees to explore the festival and discover the fusion of performing arts firsthand. Audiences can select a venue and enjoy the surprise mix of performances. This year’s venues include Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar, Central Station, and The Learning Community at Quest in Besant Nagar. In addition to local artists, audiences can look forward to performers from the US, Mexico, and France,” she explains.

Kanchipuram-based Anbu Kalai Kuzhu will present a periya melam. Opera in Chennai will feature performances by Subin Sebastian and Gerardo Sanchez Lara. “Additionally, there will be a fashion show by Purushu Arie, with prominent figures from the Chennai art community walking the ramp. Students of Aniruddha Knight and The Balasaraswati Institute will showcase a Bharatanatyam performance. These are just a few highlights. The evening will end with a finale by DJ Greg starting at 7 pm at Thiru Vi Ka Park,” Shreya shares.