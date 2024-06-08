Missing pregnant woman murdered; body found in drainage canal near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old pregnant woman who was deemed missing since Thursday was murdered and her body was found in a drainage canal near Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

The deceased woman was identified as M Devi of Madhuramangalam near Sriperumbudur.

Police said that she ran an embroidery business from her house. On Thursday, she left home to buy raw materials, but did not return home after which her family members searched for her.

Since she was nowhere to be found, her husband, Murugan filed a police complaint.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, residents tried to remove blockage from a drainage canal in Thirumangalam village and while doing so, they saw a foot and informed the police.

Personnel from Sunguvar Chathiram police station rushed to the scene and recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

Police said that the body was bloated and the injury marks were not visible.

Police suspect that she was strangulated to death.