Missing for a few days, 16-yr-old boy reunites with family in Ranipet

CHENNAI: Police reunited a 16-year-old boy found loitering in Koyambedu market couple of days ago, with his family in Ranipet. Police volunteers, ‘Kaaval Karangal’, were informed of a boy roaming in Koyambedu market on the night of August 26, after which he was rescued and admitted in a government home for boys in Villivakkam.

When his photo was shared on social media sites, his descriptions matched with that of a missing case registered in Thimiri Police station in Ranipet. Inquiries revealed that the boy was a Class 10 student at a private school.

He had scored low marks in an exam. Scared that his parents would scold him, he left home on August 26 saying that he was going to school. But instead, he came to Chennai. When Thimiri police were informed of the development, they sent his parents to Chennai. The boy was handed over to them after counselling.