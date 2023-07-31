Minors clash with college students over sharing ganja

CHENNAI: Students of a city college were allegedly assaulted by minor boys when they clashed over sharing ganja near Kilpauk on Saturday.

The college students were injured in the attack by the juvenile delinquents, some of whom are school students, police sources said.

According to police sources, a group of seven college students were smoking up by the side of railway tracks near their college in Kilpauk when the incident happened.

A group of minor boys who passed by them had asked the college students to share their stash. This resulted in an argument between the two groups.

The verbal duel soon escalated into a fistfight and the juveniles, who were allegedly carrying knives, attacked the college students with the weapons and inflicted injuries on them.

The minors also allegedly took away the gold chain the college students were wearing before escaping the spot.

The students were admitted to a hospital and were treated for their injuries.

Based on the information, Kilpauk police rounded up about eight minor boys who were suspected to be behind the attack.

Further investigation is going on. The police are suspecting the minors to be school going students.