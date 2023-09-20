Minor youth stabbed in Medavakkam for turning down love proposal

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl doing diploma in a college was allegedly stabbed by a youth for rejecting his love proposal at Medavakkam bus stop on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Kalaignar Nagar in Perumbakkam was doing Diploma first year in a private college in Vandalur. On Wednesday morning when she was waiting for the bus at the Medavakkam bus stop a young man approached and started talking to her. Police said there was a heated argument between the two of them and soon the youth took a knife from his pant pocket and stabbed the teen girl on her face, hand and body.

The onlookers tried to catch the attacker but he managed to escape from the spot after threatening them at knife point. The Pallikaranai police who rushed to the spot admitted the girl to the Chromepet GH and from there she was referred to the Stanley government hospital. During the inquiry police found that the accused Vasanth from Injambakkam in ECR had proposed to the girl earlier but when she rejected the proposal he was stalking the girl regularly and was insisting her to be in a relationship with him. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and are searching for Vasanth who is missing.