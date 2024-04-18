Minor girl lured into relationship by coworker & raped; police search on

CHENNAI: A minor girl employed at an amusement park off ECR was allegedly raped by a coworker who spiked her cool drink and also allegedly filmed the act.

Police have booked a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and launched a search for the suspect. Police sources said that he threatened the girl several times with the video and abused her after which she filed a complaint.

The girl is a class 8 dropout and was working as a helper for the last six months.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, a native of Andhra Pradesh was staying in Injambakkam. He lured the girl into a relationship and even tied a mangalsutra at a local temple after which he raped her, police said.

After the man took advantage of her several times, he also shared a video clip of them being together to the girl's family members after which they filed a police complaint.

Learning of the police search, the suspect fled the area.

Police teams have been sent to Andhra Pradesh to apprehend the suspect.

Further investigations are on.