Begin typing your search...

Minor girl lured into relationship by coworker & raped; police search on

Police sources said that he threatened the girl several times with the video and abused her after which she filed a complaint.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 April 2024 4:01 PM GMT
Minor girl lured into relationship by coworker & raped; police search on
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: A minor girl employed at an amusement park off ECR was allegedly raped by a coworker who spiked her cool drink and also allegedly filmed the act.

Police have booked a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and launched a search for the suspect. Police sources said that he threatened the girl several times with the video and abused her after which she filed a complaint.

The girl is a class 8 dropout and was working as a helper for the last six months.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, a native of Andhra Pradesh was staying in Injambakkam. He lured the girl into a relationship and even tied a mangalsutra at a local temple after which he raped her, police said.

After the man took advantage of her several times, he also shared a video clip of them being together to the girl's family members after which they filed a police complaint.

Learning of the police search, the suspect fled the area.

Police teams have been sent to Andhra Pradesh to apprehend the suspect.

Further investigations are on.

Chennaiminor girlrapePOSCOPolicecoworker
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X