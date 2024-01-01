Begin typing your search...

Minor fire at helmet shop in Nungambakkam

Locals of the area tried to bring the fire under control with sand. Police on the spot said that a fire brigade was on the way. "The cause behind the fire is not clear," they added.

Visuals of the fire accident

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out outside a helmet shop in Chennai's Nungambakkam area late on Sunday night wherein the display board installed outside the shop went up in flames. On an alert, a team of police reached the spot and diverted traffic to avoid jams and congestion.

More details are awaited.

