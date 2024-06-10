Minor boy from UP steals cash from ATM in Avadi via novel method, arrested

CHENNAI: The Avadi Police has arrested a 15-year-old boy, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who stole money from an ATM in the city using a novel technique.

The boy allegedly placed a thin cardboard at the mouth of the cash dispenser preventing cash from coming out when public sought to withdraw their money . He later took the money when the customers left the ATM.

Police said that the youth targeted the ATM of a public sector bank on 60 Feet Road near TNHB Colony in Avadi. On Sunday evening, when some persons attempted to withdraw cash from the ATM, they received the customary message stating that money was debited from their account however no cash was dispensed from the machine.

But one of the customers noticed the boy entering the ATM and tampering with the machine and caught him red-handed. Police were alerted who rushed to the spot and arrested the boy.

Investigation has revealed that the boy used a key to open the mouth of the ATM and then stole the money that was lying there.

Police have recovered close to Rs 1 lakh from the boy. He has been sent to a government home for boys.