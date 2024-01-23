Minjur desalination plant to undergo maintenance from Jan 26-28: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The 100 MLD desalination plant located at Minjur will be undergoing maintenance work from 26 January 2024 at 10 am to 28 January 2024 at 10 am, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said on Tuesday.

As an alternative arrangement, Madhavaram, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar, and Vyasarpadi will be supplied with drinking water from the Puzhal drinking water treatment plant.

A release from the department stated that the public is advised to store enough drinking water as a precaution. Residents can register on the metro water department and get drinking water through trucks for emergency needs using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance, the department said.