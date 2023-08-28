Minjur Desalination plant maintenance: North Chennai to get alternative water supply

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is scheduled to carry out maintenance work at the seawater desalination plant in Minjur, accordingly the board has planned to provide alternative drinking water from the Puzhal water treatment plant for several areas in north Chennai on August 30 and 31.

The release noted that the maintenance works would be taken up from August 30, 10 am to August 31, 10 am at 100 million liters per day sea water desalination plant in Minjur.

The drinking water supply will be suspended in many places in zone 1 to 4 such as Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar, and Vyasarpadi.

The areas will be provided with alternative drinking water will be supplied from the Puzhal water treatment plant for the next two days.

The Chennai metro water board urged the residents of the mentioned areas to store an adequate amount of drinking water as a precaution. For emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

However, residents of north Chennai complain that they have been getting contaminated drinking water supplied from the Puzhal treatment plant.

“Only on alternative days we get metro water, and when there is maintenance work carried out at the Minjur desalination plant, and an alternative treatment plant to supply water to the residential area it has been polluted. And we are unable to use it even for domestic purposes,” said K Venkattaiya, a resident of Ernavoor.

The residents further mentioned that earlier when they reached out to Dial for Water it would be supplied through lorries immediately.

But now, the officials urge the residents to submit a letter to head office for water supply through lorries. It takes at least two to three days for tanker lorries to arrive.