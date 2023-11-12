Minister’s son, grandson injured in theatre ruckus

CHENNAI: Minister for State Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran’s son and his grandson were allegedly abused and attacked by a gang inside a cinema hall in T Nagar on Friday night.

The minister’s son, Ramesh, was attacked when he questioned a gang, including three women, when they created ruckus in the theatre disturbing other movie watchers. This led to an argument between the two groups, which soon escalated into a brawl. The minister’s son and grandson, who were injured, were treated as out-patients at a private hospital nearby.

The Teynampet police reached the scene and conducted inquiries. Probe revealed that the group, sitting behind the minister’s family, made a ruckus while watching the movie. Ramesh confronted them during the interval, which led to the incident. The gang fled the theatre after the theatre staff intervened and threw them out.

Using CCTV footage, police have tracked the suspects and found that they are the residents of Dharmapuram near Kodambakkam.

Meanwhile, police said Ramesh refused to proceed with the issue maintaining that it was a minor issue.