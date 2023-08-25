Ministers inaugurate expansion of breakfast scheme at Chennai schools

CHENNAI: At least 30 to 40 percent of students' attendance has increased after the breakfast scheme implemented by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, said Udhayanidhi Stalin, minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development on Friday during inauguration of breakfast expansion scheme at Chennai middle school in Triplicane.



As many as 65,030 students would be additionally benefitted through the expansion scheme in the city corporation schools.

While addressing the media, the minister said that in the first phase, 1.50 lakh students from 1,968 schools of class 1 to 5 were provided breakfast under the scheme. During field inspection, the first thing would be to inspect the breakfast scheme at the corporation schools to ensure that students have benefitted through it, and quality check of the food.

“The motto of the scheme is to increase the attendance among the school students and provide nutritious food, and recently we have seen an increase of 30 -40 percent attendance. In Tamil Nadu, at least 18.50 lakh students would benefit from the expansion of breakfast scheme and inspection would be carried out frequently at the corporation schools” added Udhayanidhi.

In addition, the school principals will have access to an app to monitor food transportation, and quality and can raise complaints if any. It will be addressed immediately. A total of 35 kitchen centers would be functional for the breakfast scheme in the city, also additional vehicles for transporting food to the schools.

The health minister Ma Subramanian has inaugurated the expansion of breakfast scheme at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Mathoppu, and he said that the student's nutrition has increased after the breakfast scheme implemented by the Chief Minister.

The government has issued the breakfast list from Monday to Friday for the school students of classes 1-5. The list mentioned that the students would be provided with nutritious food including millets upma, pongal, and sambar.

Chennai mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, ward councilors, and senior officials were part of the inauguration event on Friday.