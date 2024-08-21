Minister Velu directs PWD officials to hasten ongoing works in Chennai

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works Department EV Velu on Tuesday directed the officials of the department to expedite the ongoing works and prepare the building plan and design of the major projects.

He also instructed them to act swiftly to repair and service the non-functioning elevators in government hospitals in the city.

Chairing a review meeting regarding the ongoing works such as Kalaignar International Convention Centre, new building on the premises of the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, and renovation works of Valluvar Kottam, the minister asked chief engineers of the departments to hasten the works. He also pointed out that the elevators in government medical colleges and hospitals in the city, including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Hospital, and Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, were not in working condition.

He instructed the officials to bring them back to working condition at the earliest. Velu also directed them to ensure the quality of work and speed up the construction of government employees’ quarters.

The department’s additional chief secretary Mangat Ram Sharma and senior officials from the department attended the review meeting.