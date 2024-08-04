Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off new MTC 'low-floor' buses

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Special Programme Implementation Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off 88 new buses including 58 low-floor buses and 30 high-floor buses, along with 12 refurbished buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Sunday.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Transport Department additional chief secretary Phanindra Reddy, and MTC MD Alby John Varghese were present at the flag-off ceremony.

The low-floor buses, which are user-friendly for differently-abled people, are being reintroduced after a gap of more than six years in the city.

On the low-floor buses, a total of 75 passengers including 35 seated passengers can travel at a time. The bus has a kneeling facility for easy boarding and alighting by tilting the lower level to the left at the bus stops.

The new blue buses are also fitted with CCTV cameras, and charging facilities.

A ramp has been provided for the wheelchair-bound passengers to board and de-board the buses at the rear side entrance. For boarding and de-boarding wheelchair-bound passengers, the ramp should be extended from the bus floor and placed on the road or pavement. There is a separate space in the bus for disabled passengers to travel in wheelchairs.

MTC MD Alby John Varghese directed the conductor to lock the wheelchairs in the designated area of the buses using the handles installed. “If it is not locked, the wheelchair is likely to move back and forth when the driver starts the bus or applies a sudden brake. So the conductors should carefully lock the wheelchair with the handle installed in the bus keeping in mind passenger safety,” he said.

He also instructed the driver and conductors to assist persons with disabilities in boarding and alighting from the buses without any complaints.

(With inputs from Online Desk)