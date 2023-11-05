Minister Udhayanidhi launches Health Walk initiative in city

CHENNAI: Aiming to promote walking in order to reduce noncommunicable diseases among the general public, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the Health Walk programme at Dr. Muthulakshmi Park in Adyar on Saturday.

As part of the initiative, the state health department, in collaboration with local authorities, has identified eight-kilometre walking paths in all the districts to encourage walking. The health walk event will be held on the first Sunday of every month to maintain good health. For the success of the initiative, the Deputy Directors of Health Services have collaborated with local civic bodies to create a single starting and ending point, a green corridor, a rest-seating facility, vehicle parking facilities, and clean pavement. Shelters, guides, drinking water stations, and banners with health awareness slogans have also been set up.

Inaugurating the programme, the health minister cited the World Health Organisation and said exercise can reduce the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure by 27 per cent and heart disease by 30 per cent. He said walking helps people stay active, maintain a healthy weight, and reduce chronic physical problems and stress.

“The public is encouraged to take daily walks, and on the first Sunday of every month, district officers, health workers, and elected representatives will participate along with local people. Special medical camps would also be conducted. A sum of Rs 57 lakh has been allocated for the implementation of the programme first phase,” the minister said.

Health minister Ma Subramanian, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya were also present.