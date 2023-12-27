Minister tells engineers to expedite TNUHDB works

CHENNAI: State MSME Minister TM Anbarasan on Tuesday visited the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) construction sites in Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Kolathur constituency and instructed engineers to expedite the works affected by the Chennai floods.

Anbarasan, accompanied by officials of TNUHDB, visited the Rajathottam Project and Jamalia Lane area where 162 and 130 flats are being reconstructed at a cost of Rs 27.03 crore and Rs 17.63 crore, respectively. The Minister, according to a release issued by the government, instructed the officials to engage additional workers and expedite the construction works, which were affected by the recent floods in Chennai.

The Minister also visited TNUHDB site at Meenambal Sivaraj Nagar in Chetpet and Kuyilthottam in Mylapore where 240 and 384 flats are being constructed at a cost of Rs 41.30 crore and Rs 65.79 crore, respectively. Under the reconstruction project, as many as 8,723 flats are being constructed in 26 places across the city. The Chief Minister advised the officers to complete the works on time and also engage third party experts to review the work quality and collect reports on the same.