Minister Sekarbabu holds review meeting on inauguration

CHENNAI: HR&CE and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the arrangement to be made for the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam by Chief Minister Stalin.

An official release said that he held consultations with the police, Highways and transport departments over arrangements for the inauguration.

Housing and Urban Development secretary C Samayamurthi, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra, Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) P Murthy and TN Transport Corporation attended the meeting.

Sekarbabu, on Monday, had assured that the new terminus will be operational by Tamil New Year. “We’ll ensure passengers can use the facility by Tamil New Year. It will be inaugurated by the CM,” he had said after inspecting the bus stand on Monday, with MSME Minister TM Anbarasan.