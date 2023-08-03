Minister, Rotary club hand over 63 houses to Irula community

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated and handed over 63 individual houses built by Rotary Club of Madras Central for Irulas community.

In 2018-19, the Rotary Club of Madras Central undertook the project to provide houses for Irulas families and worked along with the government to get them non-transferable patta.

At a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, individual houses on plots were built for 63 families, with each house measuring 650 sq ft near Tirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district. Project chairman Abirami Ramanathan contributed Rs 4 crore as his personal donation and the rest were funded by the Rotary Club of Madras. Each house consists of two bedrooms, one living room, a kitchen with amenities.

The floors and walls are tiled and the foundation is laid for building an additional floor if required. “Our country progresses only when people living in miserable conditions progress. The Rotary Club of Madras has come together to support projects like this. For me, it’s a dream come true,” said Ramanathan.

At present, the Irulas ladies of ‘Nallammai Ramanthanan Kuyilkuppam Nagar’ are undergoing training in sewing and tailoring. Soon, they will be provided with a sewing machine to earn a self-sustainable livelihood.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by over 1,500 people which includes the general public and members of various Rotary clubs in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.