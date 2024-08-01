Minister Sekar Babu reviews infra development projects being undertaken in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu chaired a review meeting on the infrastructural development projects being implemented in Kolathur. The meeting was held along with Mayor R Priya and other zonal officials at the Ripon Building.

Various developmental projects including the construction of roads, linking of stormwater drains, and healthcare facilities are being undertaken in Kolathur. Construction of school buildings, bus stands, and other works for the improvement of water and sewage infrastructure, housing projects, and electrical infrastructure is also being undertaken.

The minister reviewed the works being done by multiple departments including Greater Chennai Corporation, Water Resources Department, Public Works Department, State Health Department, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

He then instructed the officials to complete the projects at a fast pace and take all necessary precautions in view of the northeast monsoon season.

Ahead of the monsoon, the departments have been instructed to complete the stormwater linking works and ensure the roads are repaired in the respective areas.



