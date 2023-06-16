Minister Irani opens W20 summit at Mahabs

CHENNAI: Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the Women 20 (part of G20) Summit at Mahabalipuram on Thursday in which foreign representatives from across 18 countries participated.

Over 150 women representatives from countries including France, Germany, Italy, England, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, North Korea, America, South Africa, Norway, and Denmark were at Mahabalipuram to participate in the two-day conference which was presided over by Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademy.

The Union minister also launched a book on the summit and distributed copies of it to the delegates. She also opened an exhibition in which many women who were achievers in various self-employment ventures displayed their artifacts at the summit. In her key-note address at the two-day summit themed ‘Women-Led Development-Transform, Thrive and Transcend’, she extolled Mahabalipuram as a befitting place for hosting the event, not only for its historical grandeur, but also for its connection with empowered women.

She quoted one of the most transformative philosophies of India emanating from ‘Tirukkural’, a classic Tamil Literature text, which states that “Wisdom is a weapon to ward off destruction, It is an inner fortress that enemies cannot destroy.”

She reiterated women’s role in Climate Resilient Action as a key focus of G20 under India’s presidency. She also emphasised that all climate-related policies must take an inclusive, equal and equitable gender approach.