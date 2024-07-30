Minister Duraimurugan reviews flood mitigation projects in Chennai, neighbouring districts

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Department Duraimurugan on Tuesday held a review meeting with senior officials of the department regarding the ongoing projects, including the Rs 700 crore flood mitigation project in Chennai and neighbouring districts, at Secretariat.

He instructed the officials to expedite the pre-monsoon works such as desilting the canals and flood mitigation works in Chennai zone.

The Minister reviewed the works taken up under various projects in 13 districts in the zone and enquired about the present status of the projects.

He reviewed the works of desilting of channels and canals prior to Northeast monsoon at Rs 35 crore and Repair, Renovation and Restoration scheme at Rs 100 crore to revive the tanks in Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet districts.

Additional Chief Secretary of WRD K Manivasan, additional secretary S Valarmathi and senior officials of the department attended the meeting.