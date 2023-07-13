Min Sivasankar hands Breath Analyzers worth Rs 15.05L to MTC depots

CHENNAI: State Transport Department minister SS Sivasankar handed over Breath Analyzers to MTC depots to prevent drivers from operating buses under the influence of alcohol, on Thursday. The event was held in Adyar MTC depot.

According to a department release, the move has been taken to prevent accidents. "As many as 29 Breath Analyzers worth Rs. 15.05 lakh have been handed over to the depots.

Based on an announcement made in the Assembly, an air conditioned room for drivers and conductors has been opened in Adyar depot, " the release added.

Apart from this, the minister also inaugurated HMV Driving Simulator at a cost of Rs. 28.92 lakh. He handed over a car worth Rs. 8.06 lakh to train drivers to drive light motor vehicles. Moreover, a health camp was held at the depot for drivers and conductors.