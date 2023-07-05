Min gheraoed over evacuation plans

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in Nethaji Nagar on Tuesday when residents gheraoed CMDA minister PK Sekarbabuand minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Slum clearance board T M Anbarasan who arrived here to inspect construction works of the Kilambakkam new terminus coming up in the locality.

Residents staged a protest condemning the government’s decision to evacuate them and build a new bus terminus in their locality. Currently the bus terminus situated in Chengalpet is causing traffic jams. Owing to this, the state government decided to build a new bus terminus on a sprawling area of 17 acres at a cost of Rs 40 crores at Nethaji Nagar, near Chengalpattu.

During the inspection, several residents of the area including women staged a protest and demanded the government to drop the construction plans as it would require them to evacuate their homes. On information, police personnel rushed to the spot and pacified protestors. Speaking to the reporters during the inspection, minister Sekarbabu said that the bus terminus would largely solve the traffic problems and be a boon for commuters. “The residents who are forced to evacuate would be given alternative arrangements,” he added.