Migrants' row: HC grants anticipatory bail to Dainik Bhaskar digital editor

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to the Digital Editor of 'Dainik Bhaskar', Prasoon Mishra, on the condition that the Hindi newspaper should publish an article that the migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu was false news.

Hearing the anticipatory bail plea moved by Prasoon Mishra, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira directed the petitioner to sign before the Avadi police station and Tiruppur police station each for a week.

Further, the court directed the petitioner to submit the article that all the previous news published in the paper was false and directed to submit that to the court in four weeks.

During the hearing, the petitioner contended that the news was not published with an intention to create panic in Tamil Nadu and there is no intention to create enmity between two communities in Tamil Nadu.

Therefore, the petitioner expressed an unconditional apology for publishing fake news.

Earlier on March 2, 2023, the Hindi newspaper called Dainik Bhaskar had tweeted the fake video with objectionable words, such as “Taliban in Tamil Nadu are punishing Bihari labourers for speaking in Hindi.”