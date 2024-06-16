Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jun 2024 4:46 PM GMT
Migrant worker’s five-year-old daughter drowns in water sump at Chennai construction site
Representative Image 

CHENNAI: A five-year-old girl drowned in a water sump at a construction site in Kondithope area of Chennai on Saturday.

The deceased child was identified as Sruthi alias Subi, daughter of Krishna and Joshna Bukhara of Odisha. Krishna is a construction worker and has been living with his family in Chennai for the last three months.

On Saturday, Krishna was working at the site on Govindappan street in Kondithope while his daughter was playing downstairs. After completing his work for the day, Krishna went to look for his daughter and realised that she was missing.

The workers also informed a police patrol team that was passing by the area and they too joined the search for the child.

After a while, the police found the girl lying unconscious in a water sump which was left uncovered in the construction site. She was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

The Seven Wells Police recovered the child's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

They have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the contractors Jaishankar and Ravi as well as the Site Supervisor, Pandian. Investigation is underway.

DTNEXT Bureau

