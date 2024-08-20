Migrant worker arrested for Kodambakkam painter's murder

CHENNAI: Two days after recovering the body of a painter near Ambedkar statue in Kodambakkam, the police arrested a migrant worker who allegedly murdered the man. Incidentally, the accused is out on bail in a gutkha case and committed the murder hours before appearing at the police station to sign the register as per bail requirements.

The victim was identified as Kanniappan (37) of Kodambakkam, who earned a living by working as a painter. On Friday night, police recovered his body and sent it for post-mortem examination after being alerted about it by passersby.

While checking the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, the Kodambakkam police found the deceased talking with a youth. A police team traced the youth, identified as Malang (21), a migrant labourer.

The accused had allegedly lent money to Kanniappan which he allegedly failed to return. Police said both men were drinking together when an argument erupted over this. As the quarrel escalated, Malang allegedly threw a stone at Kanniappan's head and fled the scene.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.