Midnight rains in Chennai disrupt train services, delay 15 flights

CHENNAI: Midnight showers in Chennai and its suburbs have caused disruptions to train and flight services causing inconvenience to passengers.

Around 15 flights were delayed at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Areas like Royapettah, Ekkatuthangal, Ashok Nagar, Egmore, Central railway station, Nungambakkam, Valluvarkottam, and Meenambakkam witnessed rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning between midnight to early morning hours on Tuesday.

Simarlarly, other districts in Tamil Nadu including Vellore, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, and Madurai received rain at midnight.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area up to June 21.

It has also forecast rain in various parts ofTamil Nadu until June 22.