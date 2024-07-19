Microsoft cloud services outage delays over 40 flights in Chennai airport; six cancelled

CHENNAI: Due to a widespread issue with Microsoft's cloud services on Friday, online operations at the Chennai airport were abruptly disrupted, resulting in delays for over 40 departing flights and the cancellation of 6 flights scheduled from evening till midnight.

The global outage has affected multiple Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services.

Some of the affected flights from Chennai Airport are:

Chennai-Delhi IndiGo Airlines flight for 5:55 PM,

Chennai-Delhi IndiGo Airlines flight at 9.05 PM,

Chennai-Delhi IndiGo Airlines flight at 11.05 PM.

Bangalore- Chennai Indigo Airlines at 7.45 PM

Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Airlines at 10.25 PM

Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Airlines at 12.20 AM

A total of 6 arrival and departure flights at Chennai airport, have been cancelled due to technical issue.

Chennai airport authorities reported some improvement in services compared to earlier in the day.

While Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, and other airlines have resumed online operations, IndiGo Airlines continues to experience disruptions.

Efforts are underway to fully restore flight services at Chennai airport by midnight.