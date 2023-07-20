MHC transfers murder case against DMK MP to Chengalpattu court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Thursday, transferred the trial of the murder case pending against DMK MP T RVS Ramesh, from Cuddalore district principal court to the Chengalpattu district court.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the transfer of the trail while hearing MP/MLA cases. The murder victim Govindrarasu's son, G Senthilvel moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to transfer the trial of the case from Cuddalore district court, levelled various allegations against the MP, that the trial may not be fair against the MP in Cuddalore court.

After the Submission the judge granted to transfer the murder trial on the ground that it might not be fair to conduct the trial in Cuddalore, considering the accused was a sitting MP representing the Cuddalore constituency.

The judge further observed that the trial is not transferred on the basis of the allegation levelled by the petitioner.

The judge also directed the Cuddalore principal district judge to transfer the case bundle to the Chengalpattu district court and ordered to complete the trial within six months.

In 2021, Govindarasu, an employee of the DMK MP Ramesh's cashew processing unit in Panikankuppam, Cuddalore, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. It was alleged that the victim was beaten up after he was suspected of having stolen 7 kg of cashew nuts from the processing unit.