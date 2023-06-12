MHC to hear contempt plea filed by MS Dhoni on June 15

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will hear the contempt of court petition on June 15, filed by former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni against IPS officer G Sampath Kumar.

Dhoni has sought the court to take action against Sampath Kumar for the contumacious remarks against the Supreme Court and High Court, in his statement and filed a defamation suit demanding Rs.100 crore against the IPS officer who named Dhoni in an IPL betting scam case in 2014.

A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi, on Monday said that the bench will take up the petition for hearing on (June 15) Thursday.

Senior advocate PR Raman is to appear for Dhoni and advocate Perumbulavil Radhakrishnan is the counsel for the IPS officer.

Previously this petition was heard before a division bench of comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice RMT Teeka Raman. The bench directed the IPS officer to tender his explanation, subsequently, the officer filed his counter affidavit.