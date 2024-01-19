MHC stays probe against minister KR Periyakaruppan in election assault case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Friday stayed the probe against minister K R Periyakaruppan in a criminal case of alleged attack on AIADMK workers during the election campaign.

Minister Periyakaruppan moved the MHC to quash the criminal case registered against him in an alleged assault case registered in 2016.

The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh. The counsel for the minister submitted that his client is not directly involved in the alleged offense and is only an eighth accused in the criminal case. Further, the counsel also submitted that the minister was not physically present at the spot of the alleged offense.

After the submission, the judge granted an interim stay for four weeks to probe the case against the minister pending before the Sivaganga district court.

During the 2016 assembly election campaign, some DMK party workers and followers of Periyakaruppan attacked the workers of AIADMK.

Subsequently, a case was booked against the accused including Periyakaruppan in Thirukoshtiyur police station, Sivaganga, as he incited the alleged assault.