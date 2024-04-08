MHC stays investigation initiated against private school for taking students to PM's road show

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court stayed the investigation of a case filed against a private school in Coimbatore for taking 32 school students in uniform to the Prime Minister's roadshow held on March 18.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition filed by S Pukal Vadivu, the headmaster of Sai Baba Vidyalayam Middle School, Mettupalayam Road, Coimbatore filed the petition seeking to quash the case registered against the institution.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the statements of the headmaster are contradictory to her previous statements regarding her presence during the road show along with the students. The video shows that the students were made to stand in the crowd which may have turned into an untoward incident.

The students were exposed to unnecessary physical and mental suffering by taking them to the road show without the permission of their parents, said the AG and submitted that henceforth it attract under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Further, AG sought time to advance further submissions. After the request the judge posted the matter to April 24.

After the visuals of the students in uniform taken to PM's road show held at Coimbatore, went viral in social media, the district children protection

Officer lodged a complaint against the school management under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

However, the institution submitted that the complaint registered with political vendetta and vindictive attitude to harass the school management.

There was no communication from the school education department in regards with the measures to be taken to the safety of the students on the account of the PM's visit to Coimbatore, submitted the school.